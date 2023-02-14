AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a shooting in north Austin over the weekend, according to the Austin Police Department.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 11, APD officers responded to a shooting at a home located in the 1300 block of Bonnie Brae Street, a news release said.

On-scene officers and Austin-Travis County EMS located Jahiro Rodriguez-Perez, who was shot, police said. EMS began life-saving measures on Rodriguez-Perez, and he was taken to a local hospital where he died on Feb. 12.

Furthermore, police said this was believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-TIPS. You may also submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling (512) 472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

This case is being investigated as Austin’s 13th homicide of 2023, police said.