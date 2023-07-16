AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide Sunday night in southeast Austin, according to a tweet by the agency.

APD said its officers are investigating near the 7500 block of South Glenn Street, which is near McKinney Falls Parkway and Burleson Road.

APD Cpl. Jose Mendez said that officers responded to a residence around 4:30 p.m. on a welfare check. There, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

A male and a female victim, both in their 70s, were pronounced dead at 5:44 p.m.

Homicide detectives are investigating, but Mendez said it was an isolated incident with no further threat to the public. No suspect information was available Sunday night.

The incident is Austin’s 37th homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to call APD’s homicide tip line at 512-477-3588, or APD Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 or by visiting austincrimestoppers.org.

This is a developing story. Check back to KXAN for updates.