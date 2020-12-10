Police identify woman arrested after Cedar Park officer, K9 injured in chase

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The Cedar Park Police Department released the name of the driver arrested after Wednesday’s police chase that injured a K9 officer as well as his K9 partner.

Police said Thursday the suspect is Joanna Elise Santos, 32. She was taken into custody after crashing Wednesday.

According to a press release, police said another agency alerted them to a female driver acting suspicious in the area where previous felony and criminal acts had taken place.

A Cedar Park officer tried to pull her over just after 1 p.m. to further investigate, but she then drove off, police said. She reportedly avoided officers through Cedar Park, Leander and parts of Williamson and Travis Counties, hitting two civilian cars and a patrol car.

Crash at Whitestone and Bell Blvd in Cedar Park (KXAN/Mischa Baeza)

When she got to 100 West Whitestone, Cedar Park K9 Officer Justin Gower and his K9 partner, Rogue, got out of their patrol car to try and arrest her, the release said. That’s when they were both hit by the suspect’s car and hurt.

Officers said on Wednesday both are expected to be okay. Gower was treated at the hospital and released, and Rogue was treated at a vet clinic and released, too.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper did fire a gun at the suspect’s car, but no one was hit, police said. Texas DPS confirmed those details Thursday, too.

Santos allegedly continued driving down North Bell Boulevard until she crashed in the 2200 block of the road. She’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer, a first-degree felony, and interference with police service animal with intent to injure/kill, a second-degree felony. More charges could be pending, police said.

Texas DPS is helping with the investigation, which is still open. The Leander Police Department and the Texas Department of Transportation both helped with road closures during the incident.