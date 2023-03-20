AUSTIN (KXAN)– On Monday, the Austin Police Department identified the man who was the victim in a weekend homicide in north Austin, according to a APD news release.

Shortly after 7 a.m., March 18, APD officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Deen Avenue, the release said. Someone called 911 and reported a person was shot and lying outside a home.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Barry Dockery, 20, lying in the backyard with a gunshot wound, police said.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) provided medical attention when it arrived, but Dockery died shortly after, the release said.

Homicide detectives and crime scene specialists responded to investigate the scene and discovered Dockery was in the front yard when he was shot multiple times, but he walked to the backyard before collapsing, the release said.

This is being investigated as Austin’s 17th homicide, according to police.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact APD at (512) 974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling (512) 472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.