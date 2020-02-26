Police identify third suspect in northeast Austin apartment shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have identified the third suspect they say was involved in a shooting at a northeast Austin apartment that left two dead, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police said they responded to a shots fired call at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Creekside on Parmer Lane apartment complex. According to the affidavit, three people went to the apartment to rob a couple of residents of drugs and money. Police said people inside the apartment fired the shots.

At the scene police found one of the suspects, Emilio Maisonet, dead inside the victim’s apartment. The second suspect, Casaundra Hernandez, was in the breezeway near the apartment. She had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was also declared dead at the scene.

According to the affidavit, police located a third individual screaming for help in the apartment’s parking lot. The man, identified as Octaviano Rodriguez, 30, had a gunshot wound in his leg and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers also found a yellow construction vest covered in blood next to Rodriguez.

The victim told police he was watching TV with his roommate when he heard a knock on the door. He said when he looked through the peephole he saw a heavyset man wearing a construction vest.

The victim said when he asked who it was the man told him was was with the City of Austin. When he opened the door the victim said the man pushed his way in and placed a gun to the back of his head.

The victim’s roommate said when he saw the three suspects push their way into the apartment, he ran to his room and grabbed a pistol. The roommate said one of the suspects fired at him and he shot back multiple times causing the intruders to run away.

Investigators say they found a handgun used by one of the suspects and a set of zip-ties on the ground near the front door. They also said they found drugs and a large sum of cash inside the apartment.

The victim was shown a photo lineup including a picture of Rodriguez. The victim positively identified Rodriguez as the man who forced his way into his apartment.

Police say Rodriguez’s actions, forcing his way into the apartment, resulted in the unintended deaths of Maisonet and Hernandez. Rodriguez was charged with murder and booked into the Travis County Jail. His bond is set at $250,000.