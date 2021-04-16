Police identify teen killed in shooting at north Austin shopping area

Editor’s Note: The video included in this story is from KXAN’s original coverage of the shooting on April 14, 2021.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified the teen shot and killed in a busy north Austin shopping area Wednesday night. Police said he was Kedarius Griffin, 18.

APD said the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near the H-E-B/McDonald’s parking lot on West Rundberg Lane and North Lamar Boulevard. When officers got there, they spotted a gray-colored sedan that appeared to have crashed into other parked vehicles.

Officer said Griffin was found shot, lying on the ground near the driver-side door of the sedan. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:36 p.m. The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office did an autopsy and found the official cause of death to be a gunshot wound in the manner of homicide.

The initial investigation shows three men were involved in a disturbance with Griffin when several shots were fired. The men left the scene in a red sedan, APD said. Investigators are working to find out who they are.

Others were inside Griffin’s car when the shooting happened — a pregnant woman, three kids and a two-year-old toddler. They weren’t hurt, according to officers.

The case is still open, and investigators are searching for a clear motive. This is Austin’s 23rd homicide of the year.

Anyone with information or video of the shooting can call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS or email the unit at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.