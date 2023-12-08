Editor’s note: The video above aired on Nov. 26, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police on Thursday identified a teenager shot and killed at a party during Thanksgiving weekend in east Austin.

According to APD, officers found Patrick Valadez, 16, and another person, a male, in the 2500 block of Sol Wilson Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 25 around 10:10 p.m.

APD said both victims had multiple gunshot wounds. Valadez was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The second victim remains in the hospital in stable condition, according to APD.





APD said detectives determined the shooting happened during a party where the suspect had arrived. According to police, the suspect was asked to leave and shots were fired in front of the residence where both victims were hit by the gunshots. APD said the suspect left the area in a vehicle immediately after the shooting.

Anyone with any information should contact APD’s Homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS or email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program or by calling 512-472-8477. You may get a reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

APD said this case is being investigated as Austin’s 64th homicide of 2023.