Police identify man who died at south Austin gas station after being stabbed

Austin police were called to the Conoco gas station near the intersection of I-35 and East Oltorf Street on Friday night, where officers say they found the man lying on the ground (KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified a man who was stabbed and later died at a south Austin gas station this past Friday as Nikolas Eugenio Martinez, 23.

Police said it happened at the Conoco gas station in the 2000 block of South Intestate 35 Frontage Road. That’s near Mariposa Drive.

Martinez called 911 saying he had been stabbed, according to police. He was able to drive a short way to the gas station, where several people tried to help him.

Officers and Austin-Travis County EMS arrived and found Martinez with a stab wound, police said. They tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead at 10:47 p.m.

An autopsy was done on July 24, APD said. This is the City of Austin’s 48th homicide for 2021.

Detectives ask anyone with information or video of the stabbing to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS.