Police identify man who died after being shot Tuesday in north Austin, suspect arrested

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the man who died after being shot several times Tuesday night in north Austin.

According to police, at around 7:30 p.m., Antwan Riddle, 45, was found with numerous gunshot wounds. He was transported by Austin-Travis County EMS to Dell Seton Medical Center where he died around 8:13 p.m.

While officers were interviewing witnesses, they identified a suspect in a nearby apartment. According to police, Albert Ellsworth Hardy, 29, was booked into the Travis County Jail on first-degree murder charges. His mugshot is not currently being released.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call (512) 472-TIPS.