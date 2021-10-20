Police identify man shot, killed in parking lot of northeast Austin club

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting at Club Lobos in early October.

The Austin Police Department said officers responded to the nightclub at 5:17 a.m. on Oct. 9 on reports that a person had been shot. The club is located at 9601 North Interstate Highway 35 Northbound Service Road.

Police said the caller told 911 that when he and the victim, identified as Fernando Perez, were leaving the club, he heard shots and Perez was struck.

Officers responded to the scene and Perez was found in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Austin police at 512-974-TIPS or utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS).