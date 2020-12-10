Police identify man killed near southeast Austin encampment, believe an acquaintance attacked him

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said a man killed near an encampment area on East Riverside Drive in southeast Austin on Tuesday was possibly assaulted by an acquaintance.

On Thursday, police identified the victim as Craig Robinson, 51. APD also released new details about the case in a press release.

Officers reported Austin 911 got a call for the 2400 block of East Riverside Drive at about 12:26 p.m. for a man who was hurt, bleeding and having trouble breathing. The caller said someone was applying pressure to the injury.

Police arrived and found Robinson with life-threatening injuries, according to APD. The Austin Fire Department along with Austin-Travis County EMS also responded to the scene and took over life-saving efforts.

However, Robinson succumbed to his injuries, police said. He was pronounced dead at 12:41 p.m.

Based on initial details, the incident appeared to be between two acquaintances, according to police. Detectives have identified those involved and are continuing to investigate.

While APD said on Tuesday that the 911 caller reported Robinson had been stabbed, the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will do an autopsy to find the official cause and manner of death.

Police also reported on Tuesday that it’s believed Robinson was experiencing homelessness.

Anyone with information can call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (512) 472-8477.