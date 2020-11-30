Police identify couple found dead at north Austin apartment in possible domestic incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has identified a couple found dead in a north Austin apartment last week.

On Monday afternoon, police said they are 26-year-old Ahlame Qourzal and 47-year-old Justin Shands, who APD confirmed were in a relationship.

On Nov. 27 just after 9 a.m., APD said Austin 911 got welfare check call for Qourzal from her family. When officers got to the apartment complex at 801 Sugaree Avenue, they found Qourzal’s brother, who reiterated the family’s concern.

APD said officers saw both Qourzal’s car and Shands’ car in the parking lot.

Police found out another welfare check was done the day before, at the request of Shands’ family, but officers left after the Shands family “did not express any safety concerns.” When officers tried knocking on the apartment door then, APD said they didn’t get a response.

With that information, police at the scene on Nov. 27 knocked on the door. No response was received, so officers asked apartment management for a key, APD said.

Police went into the unit where they found a bedroom door locked. After officers made repeated announcements, they forced an entry and found Qourzal and Shands dead, APD said.

Based on initial investigations, APD said “this appears to be an incident of domestic violence.” Detectives are working to learn more about their relationship.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will do an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Detectives ask anyone with information or video to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS or email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You can also use the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 or the Crime Stoppers app to stay anonymous.