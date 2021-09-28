Police identify 30-year-old man killed after east Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police shared the name of the 30-year-old man killed this week during a shooting outside a home in east Austin.

Officers said Ronnie Jermaine James died early Monday morning from a shooting in the driveway of a house near 8400 Garcreek Circle, which is close to the intersection of Loyola and Decker Lanes near the Travis County Expo Center. An autopsy determined the cause of death for James as multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police did not release any information Tuesday about potential suspects or arrests. However, they said they obtained video, which suggests the shooting had several witnesses. Investigators are now asking anyone who may have additional video or information to come forward. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a $1,000 reward if they can help police secure an arrest.

Information can be shared with police with by calling the APD Homicide Unit’s tip line at 512-974-TIPS, emailing homicide.apd@austintexas.gov or dialing the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS).

James’ murder marks the 65th homicide of the year in Austin, which is a record for the city.