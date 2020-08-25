Police identifies man found buried under concrete in Austin backyard

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities have identified a man found buried in an Austin backyard covered in concrete Aug. 19 on Mojave Drive.

Nicklas Kinslow, 32, was found following a search of the property in the 5700 block of Mojave Drive. An official cause and manner of death is pending from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office, Austin police said in a press release.

Two people are in custody in connection with the incident. Walker Kaatz, 22, and Kristie Cardenas, 36, were arrested and currently face charges of tampering with evidence, and APD says it’s treating the death as suspicious.

Police say they were called to the scene at 8:42 p.m. Aug. 18, and after officers searched the home and property, they noticed an area where they thought a body could have been buried. The next afternoon, a crew of emergency personnel discovered the body later to be identified as Kinslow.

Detectives are asking if anyone has photos or videos of the scene to please contact the APD homicide division at 512-974-8477 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477.