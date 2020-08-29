Police: Homeless man randomly stabbed man riding his bicycle home in central Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A homeless man used a flick knife to stab another man who was riding his bicycle home in the early hours of Friday morning, police said.

Quincy Anderson, 53, was arrested after the incident, which happened at the 5500 block of Airport Boulevard, outside the Texas Department of Public Safety building, at about 4 a.m. on Friday.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim called police saying he had been stabbed and was bleeding heavily, and the suspect was still nearby.

Officers arrived at the scene and located the victim. The victim pointed out the suspect, later identified as Anderson, who was approaching the scene on a bicycle with a pocket-sized knife in his hand, according to the affidavit.

The knife was described as a chrome folding knife that extends about four inches once opened.

The victim had a fresh stab wound to his abdomen and was bleeding heavily, police said. He was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center where he told police what happened.

He told police he was riding his bicycle home after having a few drinks. The suspect was riding in the opposite direction and both men got off their bikes.

The affidavit states that at this point, Anderson said to the victim, “Do you have a problem?” The victim replied saying he did not want any trouble but Anderson approached him with the knife, stabbed him and punched him in the face repeatedly, he said.

In an interview with police, Anderson said he sleeps on a bench and was on his way to work when he was randomly confronted by the man.

He admitted stabbing the victim, claiming he was “defending himself.” Police said he made statements such as “he came at me” and “he attacked me” but refused to provide further details and became frustrated during questioning.

Police found a trail of blood later measured to be about 400 feet, leading to an area about six feet from the bench that Anderson said he sleeps on.

Anderson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in the Travis County Jail on a $20,000 bond.