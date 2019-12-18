Police: Heroin found on mother accused of leaving her children alone for an hour

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Police arrested a woman Monday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance after she allegedly left her children alone in a car for almost an hour, according to court documents.

Police were sent to Ambrosia Apartments on 14301 North Interstate Highway 35 at 6:52 a.m. for a call of children left alone. When officers arrived at the scene they located three children, an eight and six-year-old boy, as well as a two-year-old girl.

The oldest of the children told police their mother had left to go to the bathroom. The boy said he did not know where she went to the bathroom and that he did not know anyone who lived at the apartments. The officer said as he spoke to the child he could smell burnt marijuana coming from the car, an affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, 50 minutes after arriving on the scene the mother, identified as Cassandra Pappas, 36, ran up to the car. She reiterated what her child said and told police she was in the bathroom.

The witness who made the initial call gave police a picture of a green colored bag with what looked liked heroin inside, according to the officer on scene. The witness said when she first approached the car the oldest child held up the bag and said it was “momma’s blood.”

Police searched both Pappas and the car. They said they found a syringe containing .5 milliliters of what appeared to be heroin on Pappas’ person. The small bag the witness took a photo of was found inside Pappas’ wallet which she placed inside the vehicle when she first returned to the scene.

The substance in the bag was tested and positively identified as black tar heroin.

Pappas was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.