Police: Help find 5 suspects who followed man home, robbed him last month

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help in identifying five suspects accused of assaulting and robbing a man last month.

According to a release sent Friday, Austin police said the robbery took place on June 21. Around 2 a.m., five men went up to the robbery victim in the parking lot of an E. Parmer Lane gas station, police said.

One of the men followed the victim into the store, and after leaving, all of the suspects followed him to a home on Blaine Road, according to APD. That’s when the five men allegedly assaulted and robbed the victim, police said.

After regaining consciousness, APD said the victim crawled to the home and called 911. He was treated and released at a hospital.

Below are the suspects’ descriptions as provided by Austin police:

Suspect #1:

Black male

Short dreads with light-colored tips

Last seen wearing a white polo, white shoes and jeans

Suspect #2

Black male

Shoulder-length dreads

Heavy build

Last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts

Suspect #3:

Black or Hispanic male

Short hair

Heavy build

Last seen wearing a white tank top and shorts with Nike-type slides

Suspect #4

Black male

Mid-length afro, facial hair

Last seen wearing a white tank top and rainbow-colored shorts

Suspect #5

Black male

Short hair, facial hair

Thin build

Last seen wearing a black shirt and red and black shorts

The Austin Police Department is trying to identify five suspects involved in a June robbery. (Austin Police Department Photo)

Anyone with information about the robbery can call the Austin Police Department Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477.