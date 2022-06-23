One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting Tuesday on Springdale Road in east Austin. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Police filed murder charges Tuesday against an Austin teen in connection to a June 14 incident that killed one and injured another near the 1000 block of Springdale Road.

Austin Police Department officers applied for an arrest warrant against 17-year-old Alexander Cruz in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Mario Vences, per court affidavits.

A man told police Vences messaged him earlier that day asking for a ride, so he met him at an apartment.

The witness said after entering the apartment unit, there were five guys armed with guns along with Vences. While at the apartment, Vences said he no longer needed a ride, so the witness left.

Hours later, the man was notified Vences was outside his residence and needed to speak with him. After leaving the residence, the man saw Vences next to a silver Nissan Altima with Cruz. The other men from the apartment were also inside the vehicle.

According to records, Cruz told the man that $600 worth of narcotics was missing from the apartment soon after he left. Both the man and Vences denied taking the drugs.

The man called his brother for assistance, handed the phone to Vences and turned to walk away — this was when he heard gunshots, and he managed to get inside the residence despite sustaining several gunshot wounds.

APD officers arrived soon after, and Vences was found lying outside of the residence with gunshot wounds.

Officers performed life-saving measures until EMS paramedics arrived and took Vences to the hospital.

According to records, Vences died soon after arriving at the hospital from his injuries.

One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting Tuesday on Springdale Road in east Austin. (KXAN photo/Todd Bynum)

A witness told police a silver vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence, and several people got out, including Vences. Moments later, a man walked out of a residence and talked with Cruz and Vences.

Afterward, the man began to walk back toward the residence, and that was when one of the vehicle’s occupants was seen shooting, and all the occupants left the scene in the silver vehicle.

During an interview with police, the man, and second victim, from the shooting positively identified Cruz in a photo lineup. The man also said Cruz was holding a .45 caliber pistol. Officers said .45 caliber bullet casings were found at the scene, according to records.

As of Thursday, Cruz was not listed in the Travis County Jail, but his bond was listed at $75,000.