Police: California man pretending to be an officer pulls over real police officer

A man accused of pretending to be a police officer in California (Photo: Rancho Cucamonga Police Department)

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (WFLA) — A California man who was allegedly impersonating an officer was arrested on Thursday when he pulled over a real one.

According to Rancho Cucamonga police, Imroj Singh, 23, turned on some blue and red lights installed on his car and stopped a detective in an unmarked vehicle on the 210 Freeway in Upland.

When the officer realized Singh wasn’t an actual officer, the detective turned on his sirens and Singh sped off, police said.

He was eventually stopped and arrested on a charge of impersonating a peace officer, which is a misdemeanor.

Police say Singh had bought the lights online and had them installed on his front grill. They believe he may have committed similar offenses in the past.