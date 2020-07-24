Police asking for information after officer was shot at in his car in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the community’s help, after it says shots were fired at a police officer earlier this month.

According to a release from the department, it happened on July 17 around 1 a.m. in the 5300 block of Pleasant Valley Road north of East Stassney Lane in southeast Austin.

The release said a patrol officer was parked in the area when he heard several gunshots fired toward his car.

The officer had his windows rolled down, according to police, and said bullets hit the building just behind where he was.

The officer took cover, APD said, and once the gunfire stopped, he canvassed the area.

The Aggravated Assault Unit started looking into the case a few days later, and a detective followed up with nearby neighbors and businesses to get more information, the release said.

At this time, the investigation is still open.

Anyone with information who wants to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477. You can also call the Austin Police Department Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-5245.