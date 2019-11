Truck involved in hit and run at Capital Plaza shopping center on 10/16/19 (Photo courtesy APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for public help to identify the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run on Oct. 16 in east Austin.

Police say the crash occurred at the Capital Plaza shopping center around 3 a.m. They said the suspect’s vehicle is either a newer silver Ford F250 or F350 pickup truck.

Anyone with information on this vehicle is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-4278.