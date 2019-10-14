Police asking for help identifying Burnet Road bank robber

Crime

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of robbing a Comerica Bank at 7820 Burnet Road in Central Austin on Oct. 9.

Police say the suspect entered the bank around 3:57 p.m. and gave the teller a note demanding money. He then left on foot. No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a heavyset black man in his 50s around 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was wearing an orange UT baseball cap, sunglasses and a blue short-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is encouraged to call APD’s Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

This is the 15th bank robbery in Austin in 2019. This was the second bank robbery on Oct. 9. Earlier that day,  a man in a surgical mask robbed a Sixth Street bank. It is not known if the robberies are connected.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss