Police asking for help identifying Burnet Road bank robber

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of robbing a Comerica Bank at 7820 Burnet Road in Central Austin on Oct. 9.

Police say the suspect entered the bank around 3:57 p.m. and gave the teller a note demanding money. He then left on foot. No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a heavyset black man in his 50s around 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was wearing an orange UT baseball cap, sunglasses and a blue short-sleeved shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is encouraged to call APD’s Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

This is the 15th bank robbery in Austin in 2019. This was the second bank robbery on Oct. 9. Earlier that day, a man in a surgical mask robbed a Sixth Street bank. It is not known if the robberies are connected.