Police asking for help finding suspects in north Austin aggravated robbery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying and finding two suspects involved in an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon that happened July 21 in north Austin.

According to APD, the crime happened in the 9000 block of Galewood Drive at 12:20 a.m. Police say the suspects approached the victim who was leaving a nearby store and held him at gunpoint.

The suspects reportedly demanded the man’s money, hit him and then left the scene.

The victim was left with non-life threatening injuries.

Suspect No. 1 is described as:

Black male

About 5’8″ in height

Slim build

Last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, black shoes, a white face covering and a black beanie hat

Suspect No. 2 is described as:

Black or Hispanic male

About 5’8″ in height

Slim build

Last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, a black face covering and a black hat

Both men were armed with black semi-automatic handguns, police say.

(APD)

(APD)

If you have any information on this crime, you’re asked to call APD at (512) 974-5092 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips hotline at (512) 472-8477.