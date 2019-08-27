Police asking for help finding suspects accused in north Austin shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying up to four suspects believed to be connected to a shooting at a north Austin apartment complex early Monday night.

According to APD, officers responded to a call at 11:49 p.m. at the 1600 block of Rutland Drive and found a 36-year-old man at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. Austin-Travis County EMS transported the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the suspects were already gone.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows that the victim was approached by multiple people in the complex parking lot. The suspects reportedly shot the victim and then ran away.

There is no motive known at this time.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect No. 1 – Black male, thin build, 18-19 years old, last seen wearing a black hoodie

Suspect No. 2 – Black male, 18-19 years old, thin build, last seen wearing a gray hoodie

Suspect No. 3 – Light-skinned black male, thin build, 18-19 years old, has “spiky twists” in hair

Police say there may also be a fourth possible black male suspect.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call APD’s Aggravated Assault Unit (512) 974-5245.