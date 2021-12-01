Police ask for the public’s help in identifying suspects in series of east Austin robberies

The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a series of robberies that took place in late September and early October. (Courtesy: APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a series of robberies that took place in late September and early October. All of the robberies had similarly-described suspects, and all robberies were near each other in east Austin, APD said.

Suspect in Speedy Stop robbery from Sept. 25. (Courtesy: APD)

For the first case, Austin police said the robbery took place just after 4 a.m. on Sept. 25 at the Speed Stop, located at 1660 East 51st St.

Police said the suspect entered the store and held two employees at gunpoint, ordering them to fill bags with cash.

The suspect was described as a man between the ages of 30 and 40, over six feet tall with a thin build.

Suspect in a STAR MART robbery from Sept. 27. (Courtesy: APD)

In the second robbery, Austin police said it happened at 10:45 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the STAR MART, located at 5517 Cameron Rd.

Police said the suspect entered the store and held the clerk at gunpoint. Officials said the suspect then ordered the clerk to fill bags with cash and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 20 and 35, six feet tall with a thin build and dark eyes and short hair.

In the last robbery, police said it happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 at a Mobil, located at 4311 Springdale Rd.

Similar to the other robberies, the suspect entered the store and held the clerk at gunpoint and ordered them to put money into a bag.

Suspect in a Mobil robbery from Oct. 3. (Courtesy: APD)

Austin police said the suspect was described as a man between the ages of 25 and 35, about 5-feet-11-inches tall and a thin build.

Anyone with information related to these robberies is asked to call Austin Police’s robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.