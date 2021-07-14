Police ask for help in finding suspect in southwest Austin attempted kidnapping

Austin Police Department is asking for the community's help in finding a suspect in June 20, 2021 attempted kidnapping.

Austin Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a suspect in June 20, 2021 attempted kidnapping. (Austin Police)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are asking for the community’s help in finding a suspect from an attempted kidnapping last month in southwest Austin.

Police said this happened near 7900 Cobblestone, just south of the Southwest Parkway, at about 8 p.m. on June 20. Officers said the victim was walking on a trail behind her home when a man came out of a wooded area. The suspect tried to pull the victim into the woods, but she fought back and was able to run away, according to police.

Police described the suspect as:

  • White male
  • 5′ 10″
  • 40 to 50 years old
  • Medium build
  • Shoulder length brown hair
  • Light brown, unkempt, medium length beard
  • “Very blue” eyes
  • Wrinkles on his face and sunburn on his skin
  • Dressed in a “really dirty” white shirt and pants
  • Smell of body odor and alcohol

Police ask that if anyone has seen the suspect to call 9-1-1 immediately.

