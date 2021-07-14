Police ask for help in finding suspect in southwest Austin attempted kidnapping

Austin Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a suspect in June 20, 2021 attempted kidnapping. (Austin Police)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are asking for the community’s help in finding a suspect from an attempted kidnapping last month in southwest Austin.

Police said this happened near 7900 Cobblestone, just south of the Southwest Parkway, at about 8 p.m. on June 20. Officers said the victim was walking on a trail behind her home when a man came out of a wooded area. The suspect tried to pull the victim into the woods, but she fought back and was able to run away, according to police.

Police described the suspect as:

White male

5′ 10″

40 to 50 years old

Medium build

Shoulder length brown hair

Light brown, unkempt, medium length beard

“Very blue” eyes

Wrinkles on his face and sunburn on his skin

Dressed in a “really dirty” white shirt and pants

Smell of body odor and alcohol

Police ask that if anyone has seen the suspect to call 9-1-1 immediately.