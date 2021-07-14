Police ask for help in finding suspect in southwest Austin attempted kidnapping

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are asking for the community’s help in finding a suspect from an attempted kidnapping last month in southwest Austin.
Police said this happened near 7900 Cobblestone, just south of the Southwest Parkway, at about 8 p.m. on June 20. Officers said the victim was walking on a trail behind her home when a man came out of a wooded area. The suspect tried to pull the victim into the woods, but she fought back and was able to run away, according to police.
Police described the suspect as:
- White male
- 5′ 10″
- 40 to 50 years old
- Medium build
- Shoulder length brown hair
- Light brown, unkempt, medium length beard
- “Very blue” eyes
- Wrinkles on his face and sunburn on his skin
- Dressed in a “really dirty” white shirt and pants
- Smell of body odor and alcohol
Police ask that if anyone has seen the suspect to call 9-1-1 immediately.