Police search for suspect accused of touching child who was walking to school in northwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who is accused of exposing himself to a child on Nov. 3.

The incident happened between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. near Live Oak Elementary School, APD said. The child was walking to school in the 12600 block of Turtle Rock Road when a man called them over.

The suspect then “forcibly took the child” to a nearby area and touched the child in a sexual manner, APD said.

The man took off after other students approached the same area.

Austin police say the suspect is described as between 5 feet, 5 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, thin build, and was wearing a black or blue jumpsuit with an attached hood and black bandana.

This is an indecency with a child by contact investigation, APD said.

I have been in close contact with APD, and they have assured me they will be increasing patrols in the area. I urge anyone with information to come forward.

I commend APD for the swiftness of their response to my phone call and community outcry in our district. https://t.co/KcgitCQm6M — Council Member Mackenzie Kelly (@MK6ATX) November 4, 2021

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Child Abuse tip line at (512) 974-6880 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.