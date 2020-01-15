Police ask for help finding suspects connected to north Austin jewelry store robbery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for help from the public in finding two suspects connected to a jewelry store robbery from back in October.

According to APD, at 6:25 p.m. on Oct. 13, two armed men entered the Iris Jewelry Store located at 9414 Parkfield Drive in north Austin. The men stole an undisclosed amount of jewelry before leaving the scene in a grey Jeep Patriot.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and is estimated to be in his mid 20s. Police say he has a goatee and a slim build. He was seen wearing a black hat with white lettering, a black hoodie, black pants and white shoes. He was also carrying a blue duffel bag and was sporting a skeleton tattoo on his right hand and the numbers 214 on his left.

The second suspect was a Hispanic man thought to be in his 30s. He had a goatee and was seen wearing a black hat, grey hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery Hotline at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.