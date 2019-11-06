Police arrest teen allegedly involved in armed robbery of fellow classmate

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police arrested a teen Wednesday who they say was involved in the armed robbery of a fellow classmate.

The victim told the police that on Oct. 24, he was driving to a friend’s house when he came to a four-way intersection. There he said he saw a white Mercedes that turned in front of him and began driving very slowly. The victim told police he drove around the Mercedes but it began following him for a few blocks before eventually turning off.

The victim said as he was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Blue Ridge Drive and Crown Ridge Road the Mercedes reappeared. The Mercedes parked directly in front of the victim blocking him from driving away. The victim said two men got out of the car and approached him.

The victim said he recognized one of the men as a fellow classmate by the name of Omar. Omar and his passenger approached the victim and told him to get out of the car. The victim said when he refused the passenger pulled out a black handgun and held it to his head.

The passenger then allegedly reached into the car and took the victim’s cell phone. The victim said Omar and the other man kept yelling at him to get out of the car, but soon fled once they saw headlights from another vehicle approaching.

According to the victim’s mother, on Oct. 26, a white Mercedes and four carloads of people showed up at the victim’s home looking for a fight. A man contacted by the victim’s mother was able to use photos she took of the Mercedes to track down who it was registered to.

The man went to the home of the Mercedes’ registrant and she told him the car belonged to her son, 17-year-old Omar Ponce. When Ponce returned to the home he talked to the man and told him he wanted to fight the victim because the victim and others jumped his friend “Jonathan” for taking the victim’s phone.

The man was given a picture of the second suspect from the victim. When shown the photo Ponce’s mother identified the suspect as her son’s friend who works at the KFC on Riverside Drive.

According to the affidavit, the man went to the KFC at 2224 East Riverside Drive were he found Ponce and a man identified as 18-year-old Jonathan Medina. After an argument with the restaurant’s manager, APD was called to the scene. The man pointed out Ponce and Medina and told investigators he believed they were the ones responsible for robbing the victim.

The police presented the victim with two photo lineups, one with Ponce and the other with Medina. The victim said he was 100% sure both Medina and Ponce were the men who robbed him.

Ponce was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated assault. Police have issued a warrant for Medina’s arrest but he is not currently in custody.