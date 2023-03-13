AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it has arrested a suspect involved in a hookah lounge shooting in late January, where at least five people were shot, and two died.

The shooting happened at the Moon Palace Hookah Lounge at 12636 Research Blvd. on Jan. 28.

Brayden Bolyard, 17, was pronounced dead on the scene. APD also reported Jaitron Tatum, 18, later died from gunshot wounds. APD said because two people have died, the case is considered capital murder.

A person of interest was previously identified but police did not release their name.

APD said it was planning to hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. to give an update on the investigation and announce the arrest of a suspect.

