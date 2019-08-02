Police arrest suspect accused of stabbing man 6 times at The Domain Northside

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have released more details on a stabbing that took place in a club located at The Domain Northside in north Austin.

An Austin police officer at the scene said he was standing in front of Wonder Bar on Rock Rose Avenue at 12:35 a.m. when he was approached by a man who told him he was just stabbed. The officer said he noticed a red mark of blood on the man’s shirt on his lower abdomen.

The officer said as he rushed the man to a nearby EMS ambulance, he noticed more bloodstains on the victim’s pants. According to the victim he was stabbed on the rooftop of the 77° Rooftop Patio Bar.

A tip called into the Austin police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Jarron McMillon. Investigators were able to track down McMillon’s driver’s license and photo.

Surveillance footage from the bar on the night of the stabbing shows the victim standing near McMillon who was with a woman. Police say the video shows the victim and McMillon arguing as McMillon hit the victim several times with his elbow. McMillon can reportedly be seen removing an object from his front pocket.

As tempers flared, police say McMillon threw another elbow at the victim who caught it and struck McMillon in the face. As the two fell to the ground still fighting, police say McMillon can be seen throwing punches at the victim’s legs and stomach. The fight was broken up by other patrons, at which point the victim realizes he was stabbed and leaves. According to the victim, after the fight was broken up he noticed the stab wounds.

Police say the victim was stabbed six times in the legs and stomach.

Investigators made contact with McMillon’s ex-girlfriend who told them she was at the club that night. She said she saw McMillon enter the club with his current girlfriend and she confronted them. They were talking she said McMillon and the man behind him got into an argument but she could not remember how it started. She was able to identify McMillon by the identification card investigators found.

McMillon was arrested Thursday and faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.