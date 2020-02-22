Police arrest man wanted in connection with shooting at Longhorn Daiquiris in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a shooting at an east Austin bar in November, according to an arrest affidavit.

On Nov. 24, officers were called to Dell Seton Hospital at 3:48 a.m. in regards to a victim who was injured in a shooting. The incident occurred at the Longhorn Daiquiris bar on 2410 East Riverside Drive.

At the hospital, a witness told police they were with the victim at the time of the shooting. They said they were in line for the women’s bathroom when the victim’s boyfriend, identified as Joseph Lopez, 36, approached.

The witness said when Lopez walked over the victim began acting visibly afraid. She said she then saw Lopez pull a gun out from his pocket and hold it by his side before firing it at the victim’s feet.

A second witness said she was also in line for the bathroom near the victim, but did not see Lopez pull out a gun as she was not paying attention. She did say she felt the gun go off near her. The witness said she saw Lopez run from the area and chased after him, throwing a bottle at him and yelling for someone to help stop him.

According to the arrest affidavit, a person was taken into custody who was found digging through dumpsters in the vicinity of the shooting. Another witness to the shooting said the man was seen sitting at a table at the bar with Lopez.

Police say that during an interview with the man, his phone ran and the caller id read “Joe from work.” The phone number of the caller matched Lopez’s which was provided by a witness. Investigators believe Lopez asked his friend to search the dumpsters in the area for his handgun.

In an interview with police, Lopez said he had no knowledge of the incident, but later said he was just the designated driver that night.

Police asked why he was seen on security footage being chased by others, and Lopez said they must have thought the he was involved. When asked why people would think he was involved Lopez asked for an attorney ending the interrogation.

On Feb. 7, 2020, one of the witnesses went to the El Paso Police Department and was able to identify Lopez from a line-up and said he was the man who shot the victim.

Lopez was arrested and charged with deadly conduct.