Police arrest man connected to south Austin homicide

A Crime Scene van at the location of a south Austin homicide on Spyglass Drive Sunday. (KXAN Photo: Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a person early Sunday morning at a south Austin apartment complex.

Austin police told KXAN the two were acquainted with each other.

Officers responded to 1781 Spyglass Drive, which is near Mopac and in between Barton Springs Road and Loop 360, around 7:30 a.m.

According to Google Maps, that address is the Landmark at Barton Creek apartment complex, but Austin Police were not able to confirm that.

