TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – A man was arrested in connection to a June 13 incident where he failed to stop and render aid after striking and killing a person with a vehicle.

Records showed Juan Alberto Diego-Meneses, 24, was driving near the 5800 block of Blue Bluff Road at approximately 1 a.m. when he hit a woman walking in the road. Police said the woman’s body was not discovered until 6 a.m. — five hours after being struck by the vehicle.

Documents said Diego-Meneses did not stop after hitting the woman, and he remained unidentified until Sunday.

Vehicle parts at the scene allowed investigators to determine the make, model and year of the vehicle involved. Records said a Travis County deputy driving by saw damage to Diego-Meneses’ vehicle that was consistent with the crash.

While talking with officers, Diego-Meneses initially said he struck a pole near his home, but later said he did hit the woman with his vehicle, but he got scared and left the scene. He also said he had his windshield replaced the day after the crash.

Records showed Diego-Meneses was an unlicensed driver.

Diego-Meneses was arrested Sunday and held on a $100,000 bond at the Travis County Correctional Complex.