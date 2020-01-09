Police arrest man accused of trying to live in the Austin airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say a man was caught Tuesday trying to use the main terminal at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport as a living quarters.

According to court documents, Michael Williams Clayton, 27, was issued a criminal trespass notice at ABIA on Dec. 25.

Clayton was then seen on Jan. 7, by ABIA employees who were familiar with him, and knew he had been issued the trespass notice.

Police were sent to the airport and detained Clayton without any trouble.

According to the arrest affidavit, investigators determined Clayton was trying to live in the airport’s main terminal.

Clayton was arrested and faces a charge of criminal trespass.