Police arrest man accused of threatening construction worker with machete

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly shouted threats at a construction worker and chased him with a machete because he thought his music was too loud, Austin police say.

At 11:41 a.m. APD was called to a residence on Irma Drive in north Austin for reports of a disturbance. According to police, the call stated that a man with long hair, later identified as Dixon Plata, 26, started screaming and cursing at construction workers because the music from their truck was too loud.

According to the victim, when he first heard Plata screaming at him he started to walk towards his truck to turn it off but was followed. He said Plata continued to yell at him shouting, “Turn the mother f—— radio off!”

The victim said once he turned off the music he remained in his truck while Plata went back to his house. He said Plata soon reemerged holding a machete screaming at him to get out of his truck. The victim said he drove away but not before Plata banged on the truck and swung his machete at the vehicle.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police he feared for his life and did not know if his employees would be safe working in the area.

A witness said Plata first approached him about the music. He said he told Plata the music was not his and directed him to the victim. He told police he saw Plata yelling at the victim then going back into his house to grab a machete.

The witness said he saw Plata approach the truck screaming “get out of your truck. I’m going to beat your a–.” He said he saw Plata bang on the vehicle then swing his machete at its rear bumper.

Plata told police when he initially confronted the victim about the music the victim made comments such as, “better watch your back,” and “I’m going to beat the s— out of you.”

Plata said he went back to his house to get his machete because of the threats and mean looks.

When asked if he ever left his property with a machete he said no. Police say when they asked him to narrow down where he was standing on his property he would not answer.

Police also asked Plata if he threatened anyone with the machete or raised it, to which he said no.

Plata was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat.