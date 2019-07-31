Police arrest man accused of stealing H-E-B bag full of barbecue meats

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man accused of walking out of an H-E-B store carrying a bag full of various barbecue meats.

According to the arrest warrant, Elmer Earl, 35, walked out of the H-E-B store located at 1801 E. 51st Street without paying and carrying a bag containing center-cut beef ribs, brisket and cooked shrimp — both peeled and unpeeled.

A manager told police he attempted to stop Earl from leaving the store, but he didn’t stop. After receiving a description of the Earl, an officer says he found Earl at a bus stop with the bag full of meat.

The total cost of the property taken, according to the warrant, is $112.48.

According to Travis County Court records, Earl has 17 previous convictions for theft, several of which are state felonies. In the H-E-B incident, he is charged with theft and his bail is set at $7,000. He is also ordered to stay away from the store.