Police arrest man accused of stabbing workers at a northeast Austin barbershop

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police arrested a man Friday who is accused of stabbing someone in the neck and another person in the arm at a northeast Austin barber shop, according to court documents.

Police received a call at 4:38 p.m. that two men at a barbershop at 1420 West Wells Branch Parkway near the intersection with Interstate Highway 35.

According to the affidavit, the suspect, Bryan Anthony Turner, 27, was standing outside the barbershop when one of the employees of the shop went to see what he wanted. He told her his family needed help, but the employee said she didn’t trust what he was telling her. The employee went inside as a coworker came out to talk to Turner.

After a few minutes, the original employee made up a fake phone call to get her coworker back inside, the affidavit said. Turner also went inside and the employee said he made as if he was going to shake her hand but instead hit her in the face.

A physical altercation broke out between and according to the affidavit, Turner pulled out a knife and stabbed another barbershop worker in the neck. A third barbershop employee trying to help was also cut on the arm. Police say Turner ran from the barbershop with the knife, but threw it to the ground shortly before being detained.

The victim who was stabbed in the neck told police he recognized Turner from about a year ago, and said he would get aggressive with employees at the barber shop. He said when he saw Turner slap his coworker, he pushed him over and the two began punching at each other. The victim said that during the fight Turner stabbed him in the neck and he began putting pressure on his wound as another coworker stepped in.

The other barbershop worker who stepped in said when Turner came at him with the knife he lost his balance, fell and passed out. He said when he came to he had a cut and stab wound on his arm.

Turner was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently booked in the Travis County Jail.