Police arrest man accused of robbing 12-year-old at a bus stop

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested for allegedly robbing a 12-year-old child at a bus stop in northeast Austin, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police say the robbery occurred on Oct. 22, 1:54 p.m. at the intersection of Teasdale Terrace and Tartan Lane near the Windsor Hill neighborhood.

The victim told police he was waiting at a bus stop when a white Jeep pulled up and two men got out and approached him. He said he recognized one of the men as someone from the neighborhood.

The victim said one of the men grabbed him by the arm and told him to “give him all his s—.” He said the suspects then held his arms down and took his belt and shoes before getting back in the Jeep and driving away.

The victim’s father sent investigators a photo of one of the suspects as well as a photo of the Jeep’s license plate. Police were able to use the vehicle’s identification as well as the photo from the victim’s father to identify the man as 19-year-old Jose Luis Perez.

The victim was shown a photo lineup containing a photo of Perez who police say he positively identified as one of the men who robbed him.

Perez was arrested and faces a charge of robbery by assault. The other suspect has not been arrested at this time.