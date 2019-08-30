Police arrest man accused of raping 4-year-old in 2002

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police arrested a man Friday who is accused of raping a 4-year-old boy in 2002.

Police say the victim, now a 21-year-old man, told his mother he was sexually assaulted by a family friend when he was younger.

According to the arrest affidavit, the suspect, 66-year-old Lynn Hailey Bridges, was the contractor who built the house for the victim’s family. The victim said in May 2002 he was with Bridges for an afternoon while his mother was at work. He said, after coming home from the park, Bridges brought him into his room and raped him.

The victim’s mother corroborated parts of her son’s story. She told police she did leave her son with Bridges around that time in 2002 since he was a family friend. She also said she recalled her son being very glad to leave when she picked him up that day.

The victim said he saw Lynn one other time that summer when they rode in the same vintage car together during a Fourth of July parade. The victim’s mother and father confirmed that the family joined Bridges in the parade.

According to the victim, after the assault, he was in extreme pain and had trouble walking afterward. He said he never told anyone because he was humiliated.

Police arrested Bridges and he faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He also faces a $15,000 bond.