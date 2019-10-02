Police arrest man accused of fleeing scene of a deadly crash at the LCRA building in August

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities in Guadalupe County arrested a man in connection to a deadly crash at the Lower Colorado River Authority building in southeast Austin back in August.

The suspect, 28-year-old, Michael Nathaniel Garcia, is accused of fleeing the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of one of his passengers.

On August 16, authorities were called to the 3500 block of Montopolis Drive following reports of a crash. Police say a red Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into a tree on the property of the LCRA building. Josephine Guerra, 27, a passenger in the truck, was thrown from it during the crash and died from her injuries.

A witness told investigators they saw three men run from the scene of the crash toward Ben White Boulevard.

According to a second witness, the red Tahoe was chasing him after an attempted robbery on Stassney Lane. He said he met a woman on social media, later identified as Guerra, who asked him for a ride. He told police Guerra led him to an alley where she got out of the car and ran into a red Tahoe that tried to block him. He claimed two men got out of the truck and approached him wielding machetes.

The witness said he was able to drive away but the Tahoe began chasing him north on Montopolis Drive. Eventually, the truck lost control and crashed into a tree.

The witness was shown a photo lineup and was able to identify Guerra as the woman he picked up and Garcia as the driver of the truck.

Garcia was arrested by Seguin police on Sept. 15 and was transferred to Travis County on the 27th. He is facing a charge of failure to stop and render aid, with a bond of $40,000.