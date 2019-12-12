Police arrest 2 Cedar Park students accused of making terroristic threats against their school

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Two Cedar Park High School students were arrested Thursday after allegedly making terroristic threats against the school’s staff and their fellow students, according to the Cedar Park Police Department.

In a press release, the CPPD said around 9 p.m. on Wednesday it received a call from a parent saying her child showed her a social media video of two boys threatening to hurt people at the school.

CPPD said its officers were able to quickly identify the two boys in the video and arrested them early Thursday morning. The two suspects were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center in Williamson County.

According to CCPD, it is not believed that there is an active threat to students or staff at the school. The department is continuing to investigate the situation and has stationed patrol units to monitor the campus.

Cedar Park police are asking parents and students in the community to report any instance of violent threat.