Police: 3 shot in Georgetown shooting near Interstate 35

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown police say three people were shot near Interstate 35 Tuesday night.

First responders are investigating in the 1400 block of S. I-35 near Olive Garden. Police say three people were shot and are being treated.

They also say all people involved in the shooting are accounted for. There is no threat to the public.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while the investigation is being done.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are available.