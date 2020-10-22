Police: 2 suspects with ‘assault-style rifle’ rob south Austin convenience store

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help in finding two men accused of robbing a south Austin convenience store at gunpoint early Monday morning.

APD said it happened around 5 a.m. at the C-Mart located on South 1st Street. Two men entered the store and confronted the clerk. One of them had an “assault-style rifle,” according to police.

They stole cash, Texas Lottery scratch-off tickets and vapor cigarettes, APD said. The men ran away and went eastbound on Dittmar Road.

Here are their descriptions, provided by APD:

Suspect #1: Black male with a dark complexion, average height/weight, late teens to early 20s, wearing a dark-colored COVID-19 mask, white “Poetic Justice Hoodie” with a red undershirt, baggy gray sweatpants, black/white basketball shoes and tan gloves

Suspect #2: Black male with a light complexion, average height/weight, late teens to early 20s, wearing a light-colored COVID-19 mask with black trim, white hoodie with a pouch pocket, maroon or dark red striped Polo type undershirt, black athletic pants, black/white Jordan basketball shoes, gray gloves and armed with an assault-style rifle

Anyone with information can call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.