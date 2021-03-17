Police: 2 men involved in shooting outside downtown Austin bar, 1 woman was hurt

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning outside a downtown Austin bar on Trinity Street. One woman was hurt but is expected to be okay. This is the second shooting at a downtown Austin bar/club this week.

APD said at about 2:15 a.m., officers responded to Teller’s Bar for reports of a disturbance involving two suspects who were not let into the establishment. One of the men pulled a gun and threatened the bar workers and patrons inside.

The two men left the bar after the driver they were with was arrested on unrelated charges, APD said.

Just before 5 a.m., the two men returned in a Chevy Trailblazer, APD said. The driver pulled into the alley next to the bar, and one passenger stepped out. He ran toward the street and fired multiple shots into a nearby bar worker’s car, which was occupied by a woman who was asleep inside. She was hit by one round.

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, APD said.

Police gave descriptions of the suspects and their SUV. If you see them or their car, APD says do not approach them, and instead call 911.

You can also report tips to Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477 or use the Crime Stoppers app. Information leading to an arrest could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Suspect #1: Hispanic man, between 5’10” and 5’11” with a thin build and short black hair, last seen wearing black t-shirt, white shorts, white hoodie and large gold chain

Suspect #2: Hispanic man, between 5’6” and 5’8” with a heavy build, bald, last seen wearing black button-down shirt with short sleeves and black tank top underneath and black-and-grey camouflage shorts

Vehicle Description: White Chevrolet Trailblazer, likely between model years 2002 to 2005, no front license plate

Another shooting — this one fatal — happened early Sunday morning inside Club Swing on East Seventh Street. Police arrested Adriean Dewayne Benn, 22, Wednesday on a murder charge. He’s accused of shooting Jorian Donte Hardeway, 24.