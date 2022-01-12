Plea reached for man accused in Travis County Democratic Party attempted arson

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Four months after someone tried to set the Travis County Democratic Party headquarters on fire, a plea deal has been reached in the September 2021 case.

Court documents show Ryan Faircloth and federal prosecutors agreed to a plea of one count of arson for Faircloth this week.

Surveillance video shows someone break a window and then throw in some type of incendiary device at the office at East Sixth and Navasota streets in downtown Austin. According to AFD, Faircloth put a device inside the building’s door, near a stack of papers. Officials said it was then the fire started to be visible, but the incendiary device did not catch fire, just the papers it was near.

Faircloth had no history of arson, officials say.

Broken windows outside Travis Co. Democratic office following possible arson. (KXAN, Nabil Remadna)

Broken windows outside Travis Co. Democratic office following possible arson. (KXAN, Nabil Remadna)

Broken windows outside Travis Co. Democratic office following possible arson. (KXAN, Nabil Remadna)

“I think it was one of those things…that this person was not happy with the current political climate, he blamed this office and who they represent for a lot of the issues that he saw as problems with the country,” said AFD Capt. Jeffrey Deane back in September. “For that reason, this was an intentional act, this was the intended target.”

At last check the local case was dropped, after the federal indictment.

Sentencing is set for March 24.