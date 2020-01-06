Plea deal offered to man accused of stealing $1.3 million from Rodeo Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed a plea deal has been offered to the man accused of stealing more than $1 million from Rodeo Austin three years ago.

A pre-trial hearing for Mark Weston, who was indicted on first-degree felony theft charges in June 2019, is scheduled for Monday in which the deal will be discussed.

The allegations stem from 2017 when Weston was first accused of stealing $1.3 million from the nonprofit Rodeo Austin. Weston was the nonprofit’s financial manager since 2014, and was a certified public accountant at the time of the alleged crime.

KXAN reported in 2017 that Weston signed a legal agreement admitting to the theft and that he’d repay $850,000. A tax filing by Rodeo Austin raised the missing amount to $1.3 million after a forensic auditor completed a full review.