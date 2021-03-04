Pickup stolen Tuesday in Austin ends up engulfed in flames near Flatonia

FLATONIA, Texas (KXAN) — A stolen pickup went up in flames on Interstate 10 Tuesday near Flatonia, Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek said.

A 2006 Ford F-150 was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived near mile marker 665 on I-10 at 5:53 p.m. Deputies ran the license plate of the pickup and confirmed it was stolen from Austin earlier in the day, but the driver left the scene in another car before emergency crews arrived.

The fire spread into the grass median of the freeway, Korenek said, but it was quickly extinguished. Korenek said the pickup is a total loss and the department let the Austin Police Department know it recovered the stolen vehicle.