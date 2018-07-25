Photos released of car connected to deadly east Travis Co. shooting Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Travis County Sheriff's Office searching for car connected to deadly shooting on FM 969 on July 20, 2018. (Photo via Travis County Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] Video

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The sheriff's office has released photos and video of a car following a man who was shot and killed in east Travis County last week.

Juan Carlos Gomez, 32, was found on the ground next to his truck with a gunshot wound after deputies were called to Farm to Market Road 969 just east of Decker Lane at 8:43 p.m. on Friday, July 20.

Authorities said Gomez left his home to buy ice at a nearby convenience store and was driving a white, four-door pickup truck.

The 26-second surveillance video released by the sheriff's office shows the white truck stopped at a red light with a white car following behind.

One witness told detectives he saw a white car chasing Gomez's truck just before the shooting and a second witness reported seeing a white car speeding away from the scene.

Anyone who knows the owner or occupants of the vehicle seen in the photos and video is asked to call the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444 or email MajorCrimesTips@traviscountytx.gov.