AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Wednesday, the Austin Police Department said it was searching for suspects and vehicles involved in the citywide “street takeover” incidents Feb. 18. APD said it needed community assistance identifying the people and vehicles linked to those events.

According to the police department, its Organized Crime Division was working to identify additional suspects and vehicles, and it would seek arrest warrants as more evidence becomes available.

APD said it was searching for a vehicle involved in the “street takeover,” which was described as a 2006-2010 Red Nissan 350 Z, 2-door, with a customized rear license plate. The police department said it was also searching for three suspects also involved.

The first suspect was described as a Black man with black hair and brown eyes between the ages of 18 and 25. Police said the suspect is between 5’8” and 6’00” with a thin build.

The second suspect was described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 18 and 25. Police said the suspect was between 5’5” and 5’10” with a medium build and has a camouflage hoodie.

The third suspect was described as a Hispanic man measuring about 5’10” with a medium build between the ages of 20 and 30. Police said the suspect was holding a high-powered, green laser. The suspect was wearing a baseball cap, possibly with a Houston Astros logo on front, a gold or silver watch on his left wrist, a black-hooded jacket and black Vans shoes with a white stripe.

Suspect and vehicle photos are shown below:

Images of first suspect involved in “street takeover” (APD photos)

Images of third suspect involved in “street takeover” (APD photos)

Images of vehicle involved in “street takeover” (APD photos)

Image of second suspect involved in “street takeover” (APD photo)

Image of second suspect involved in “street takeover” (APD photo)

Image of second suspect involved in “street takeover” (APD photo)

APD said the criminal offenses being investigated included but were not limited to:

aggravated assault against a peace officer

deadly conduct

evading in a motor vehicle

reckless driving exhibition

obstructing a highway or other passageway

use of laser pointers

“Some suspects have been identified during the investigation, and arrest warrants are being sought.,” APD said.

Austin Police said the department’s Organized Crime Division, in conjunction with local and state law enforcement partners, continues to investigate these incidents.

APD encouraged anyone with specific information regarding these criminal acts to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. Tips can also be anonymously submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.